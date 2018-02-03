Luke Kuechly Wins Art Rooney Sportsmanship Award

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN - Carolina Panthers linebacker Luke Kuechly earned the Art Rooney Sportsmanship award. The six year pro out of Boston College also received $25,000 for a charity of his choice.

This award means a lot for the man who is the cornerstone of the Panthers defense.

Dec 24, 2017;Charlotte, NC, USA; Carolina Panthers middle linebacker Luke Kuechly (59) walks off the field at Bank of America Stadium.

"Being out on the field there's a lot of energy, there's a lot of passion, guys want to go out there and win. But I think at the end of the day you got to have respect for the game and what it means and what it brings to people," Kuechly said. "It's always cool to be nominated by the guys in the league because those are your peers and you go out there and do it again so it's cool."

