Madison Square Garden - An Inside Look

Dec 7, 2016; New York, NY, USA; General view as the New York Knicks are introduced before a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

The fourth and current version of Madison Square Garden opened in 1968.

It has undergone several renovations but for long-time visitors to the Garden, it is still kept its charm over the years and part of that is the fact that it's the centerpiece of entertainment in Midtown Manhattan.

Over the years, singers, wrestlers and athletes have walked into the Garden hoping to create a new storyline which would follow all the iconic images that decorate the concourses of MSG.

However, the walk to the lockerrooms of the facility features a walk by pictures of past performers who have become the stuff of legends. One picture is that of Long Island resident Billy Joel who joins the New York Rangers, New York Knicks and the New York Liberty as official MSG franchises - quite an honor for the Piano Man who is listed as an official resident at the Garden.

