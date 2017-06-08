Mark Richt Jabs Clemson's Ops Building

(Photo: Boatwright, Bart)

The only way Clemson and Miami will meet this year is in the ACC Championship game.

But if it happens, no doubt the Tigers will remember a comment Richt made after the city of Miami presented him with a key to the city.

The former Georgia head coach who has faced Clemson before was talking about the positive aspect of Miami when he detoured into talking about Clemson's new football operations building.

"It's (city of Miami) like no other place in America," Richt said.

"Even in recruiting, we can sell things that no one else can sell. They can build all they want. They can have all they want. I mean, there's schools building slides and playgrounds in their building, just so they can have fun. I said 'We've got the beach. We don't have to build some slide to have fun.'"

Richt was referencing the bells and whistles that are a part of the Tigers' new $55 million facility.

