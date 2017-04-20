Martin and Staley Expected To Receive New Contracts

USC head basketball coaches Frank Martin and Dawn Staley were joined on the stage by USC President Dr. Harris Pastides at the Darius Rucker concert on April 5, 2017 at Colonial Life Arena. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Ray Tanner is expected to present new contracts for his two high-profile basketball coaches to the school's Board of Trustees Friday.

Both Frank Martin and Dawn Staley took their respective programs to new heights. The USC men made it to the Final Four in Phoenix, while the women went to Dallas and left with a national championship.

In advancing to the Final Four, Martin and the Gamecocks set a single-season record with 26 wins. After the 25-win season in 2015-2016, Martin received a new deal which currently runs through 2022. His salary this past season was $2.45 million with a current increase of $2.55 in 2017-2018.

Staley had her contract reworked following the 2014-201 season which saw her lead the program to its first Final Four appearance.

Her current contract, which paid her $1.125 million this past season, runs through 2021.

Connecticut's Geno Auriemmo is the country's highest paid women's basketball coach - making $2.4 million annually. While Staley might not get Geno money, her new deal could easily make her the highest paid head women's basketball coach in the SEC.

