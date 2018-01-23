Martin Has Deep Ties To Florida

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin celebrates after his team beat the Florida Gators in the finals of the East Regional of the 2017 NCAA Tournament at Madison Square Garden. (Photo: Brad Penner, Brad Penner)

USC head basketball coach Frank Martin had one school he rooted for growing up and that school was in Gainesville.

"I grew up a Gator fan," Martin said.

"All of my high school teammates, when I was young they went to Florida. The first college campus I ever set foot on was Florida."

Martin's first basketball camp where he worked also took place at Florida. So, it was not lost on Martin that the team USC beat to advance to its first Final Four was the team Martin supported once upon a time.

"That was a mixed bag of emotions for me at the time," Martin said.

"We got a chance to play and go to the Final Four, we’re playing against a school that as a young kid, was the only school I knew existed."

The school Martin cheered for growing up is coming in red hot after beating Kentucky at Rupp Arena for its eighth win in the last nine games. Florida is ranked 20th in the Associated Press poll and 22nd in the USA Today Coaches Poll.

This will mark USC's third straight game against a ranked opponent following the win over Kentucky and the loss to Tennessee.

