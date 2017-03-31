Martin Hopes To Limit Distractions

The USC basketball goes through drills during Friday's open practice at University of Phoenix Stadium. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Frank Martin held was asked about distractions in Phoenix and held up his cell phone as an example.

"This (the phone) is what I can't gauge," he said.

"If I were to show up and tell our players we're taking their cell phones from them, then they're going to see Frank's changed this week. I've never taken their cell phones from them. So I can't take them from them this week. So I don't know who they've managed this."

Martin says family and friends who are coming to Phoenix will naturally want to spend time with the players and coaches.

"We are going to have to start managing that today," he said.

"And we've got a plan in place. I hope it's respected and it works."

Friday Activities At University of Phoenix Stadium

On Friday, open practices were held with all four teams participating. But before the teams came out, some special people had a unique experience.

"Hardwood Heroes" is a group of men and women who have battled or are currently battling cancer. These players were on the court at the University of Phoenix for a unique experience of competing on the same stage as the Final Four teams.

Also, Make-A-Wish gave kids a chance to take pictures with the national championship trophy. Make-A-Wish is an organization which gives youngsters battling life-threatening diseases a chance to fulfill a special wish. But on this Final Four weekend, Make-A-Wish gave them a thrill by giving them access to the biggest stage in college basketball with the biggest trophy.

