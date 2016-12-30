Martin Seeks Maturity From His Veterans

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Frank Martin talks with a player during the first half at Colonial Life Arena against the Landers Bearcats. (Photo: Jim Dedmon, Jim Dedmon)

There is one last non-conference challenge for 25th-ranked USC who faces Memphis tonight at 9:00 pm ET at FedEx Forum.

Carolina is coming off a 90-62 win over Division II foe Lander. While players were able pad their stats, Gamecock head coach Frank Martin was none too pleased with some of the upperclassmen who he feels are not setting the proper example. After jumping out to a 53-16 halftime lead on the Bearcats, the second half saw the players take their foot off the gas, allowing Lander to outscore the Gamecocks in the second half 46-37.

"We've got good dudes, they want to do right," said Martin.

"We've played a pretty hard schedule, we have another hard one coming up here. We've pushed these guys, for as young as we are, to the limit. I'm just being totally honest with you, immaturity is our biggest challenge and for us to be as good as I think we can be, and I think we can be a really good team, maturity is going to determine that."

Memphis is led by former Georgia, Kentucky and Minnesota head coach Tubby Smith, a former USC assistant from 1987-88. Smith is in his first year with the Tigers (9-4).

USC (10-2) will begin SEC play Wednesday at Georgia.