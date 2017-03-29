USC head basketball coach Frank Martin and the Gamecocks arrived at the team hotel Wednesday afternoon in Phoenix. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

USC head basketball coach Frank Martin feels right at home in Phoenix.

"I can tell you the best part about it when I was packing, all I had to pack was shorts and t-shirts - I'm in heaven," Martin said.

"I'm a South Florida boy and I love the warm air."

However, if the Final Four were held in Alaska, Martin would gladly bundle up and take his team to that corner of the country.

The seventh-seeded Gamecocks snapped a 44-year losing streak in the NCAA Tournament by beating Marquette in Greenville. But since then, USC has elevated its game with each challenge and now finds itself as the last SEC team playing on the last weekend of the college basketball season.

"Still hasn't sunk in what an unbelievable moment this is,' Martin said.

"It's awesome. We got back to work late afternoon yesterday (Tuesday) and this morning we really buckled in and practiced real hard. It's business as usual again but landing at the airport, riding on the bus, it's an unbelievable moment."

© 2017 WLTX-TV