Martin Wants A Challenging Schedule

USC head basketball coach Frank Martin says if he wanted an easy job, he wouldn't have come to Columbia five years ago.

Other than his first year at USC when the schedule was already set, USC head basketball coach Frank Martin has been responsible for constructing the non-conference schedule for his teams.

Even though Martin may have sacrificed some wins by scheduling tough opponents, he believes a team can improve greatly when it is challenged - whether in practice or in games.

"Sindarius' freshman year, we went to Oklahoma State, we went to Baylor," Martin said.

"Played Iowa State up in New York, We played some real hard games."

But it was during USC's 25-win season in 2015-2016 where the non-conference schedule has been debated. Martin says the schedule was solid, but his team was impacted by a wave of underachievement from the opponents which led to a lower strength of schedule and a disappointing Selection Sunday when USC was left out of the Big Dance.

"A lot of opinions 'Oh, they played a soft schedule'", Martin said.

"That's insulting to me. We didn't play a soft schedule. The teams that we scheduled who had very good returning teams ended up having bad years."

Last season, USC ended up having another with another high finish in the SEC and this time, the strength of schedule was higher because teams played to their potential. Case in point - USC beat Vermont and Michigan. Both teams ended up in the NCAA Tournament. As a result, USC's strength of schedule was ranked 48th on Selection Sunday of 2017, compared to 72nd on Selection Sunday 2016.

"I like playing hard teams," Martin said.

"I don't want easy. If I wanted easy, i wouldn't have taken the job at South Carolina five years ago. I want those hard games. Those are the kind of games good players want to play in and I like coaching good players. So that's what it's about."

