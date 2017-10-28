Matt Colburn Gets Revenge Against Louisville

Sep 30, 2017; Winston-Salem, NC, USA; Wake Forest Demon Deacons running back Matt Colburn (22) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Florida State Seminoles at BB&T Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Brevard-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jeremy Brevard, Jeremy Brevard)

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Some nice payback today for Dutch Fork Product and Wake Forest running back Matt Colburn.

Wake played Louisville this afternoon. Colburn, the 2015 Mr. Football for South Carolina, had his scholarship offer pulled by Louisville and head coach Bobby Petrino 48 hours before national signing day.

The junior running back ran for a career high 134 yards as Wake Forest beat Louisville 42-32. The Irmo native's break out performance helped the Demon Deacons total 625 yards-the most since 1968.

Colburn and Wake travel to Notre Dame next week.

