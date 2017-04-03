USC's Matt Figger To Be Introduced as New Austin Peay Coach

Matt Figger watches courtside at the Colonial Life Arena. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Frank Martin is officially in the market for an assistant coach.

Matt Figger, who has been on Martin's staff at Kansas State and USC, will be introduced Thursday morning as the new head basketball coach at Austin Peay in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Reports surfaced last week that Figger would be taking over for Dave Loos who retired last month as the all-time wins leader in the Ohio Valley Conference after 27 seasons at Austin Peay.

Figger has worked under Martin for the past 10 seasons, five each at Kansas State and South Carolina. He was promoted to associate head coach after the departure of Brad Underwood to Stephen F. Austin following the 2012-2013, Martin's first year in Columbia.

He has also been an assistant at South Alabama.

Figger's hiring has created a lot of buzz in Clarksville, especially after helping USC reach the Final Four for the first time in school history.

"We are excited to welcome Coach Figger and his family to APSU," said Austin Peay athletics director Ryan Ivey.

"This is an exciting and unprecedented time for Governors basketball.

"When we sat out with our process, we were looking for someone who could bring an excitement and energy to our program, someone who is committed to a quality student-athlete experience, someone who would be involved in our campus and community, and someone that knew and had experience with successful programs. Coach Figger brings these characteristics and more, and we couldn't be more ecstatic to have him leading our program."

