McClendon Named Offensive Coordinator

USC wide receivers coach Bryan McClendon works with his receivers during a game at Williams-Brice Stadium. (Photo: Trey Yanity)

Bryan McClendon's one-game audition to become offensive coordinator was a successful one.

USC head football coach Will Muschamp announced Friday morning that he has promoted his wide receivers coach to full-time offensive coordinator.

McClendon had been co-offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. With last month's dismissal of Kurt Roper, McClendon was given the responsibility of calling plays for the Outback Bowl with the understanding that if things went well in terms of preparation and results, it could result in a full-time promotion. After USC scored 23 second-half points in the win over Michigan, that sealed Muschamp's decision.

McClendon is a former Georgia and NFL receiver before returning to Athens as an assistant coach under Mark Richt from 2009 until 2015. He was the program's recruiting coordinator in 2014 and 2015 and added the titles of assistant head coach and passing game coordinator during the 2015 season. After Richt's departure following the 2015 season, McClendon served as Georgia's interim head coaich and led the Bulldogs to a win over Penn State in the Gator Bowl.

Muschamp also announced Bobby Bentley will return to his role as running backs coach. Bentley was the quarterbacks coach for the Outback Bowl. With that move comes the hiring of former Ole Miss quarterbacks coach and current Alabama offensive analyst Dan Werner.

