McNairs Donate $5 Million To Football Program

Back in November, Houston Texans owner and USC alumnus Bob McNair and his wife, Janice, were on the USC campus to announce an $8 million gift for the creation of the McNair Institute for Entrepreneurism and Free Enterprise.

The McNairs have made another huge financial donation with a $5 million commitment to the construction of the Football Operations Center.



"Janice and I have been privileged to support great initiatives in higher education and athletics," said McNair.

"We are again honored to join with other Gamecock supporters in supporting the new football operations center at the University of South Carolina. We hope all fellow Gamecocks will join us in taking part in this extraordinary project."

"We are very appreciative of Janice and Bob McNair for their substantial gift towards the new football operations center," said Gamecock Athletics Director Ray Tanner.

"Their many contributions to the University of South Carolina make our institution one of the best in the nation."

The new building is a 110,000-square-foot structure which will provide the Gamecocks football program with a recruiting center, locker room, weight room, athletic training room, coaches' offices, meeting rooms, dining room, equipment room and player areas -- all in one location - adjacent to the new Jerri and Steve Spurrier Indoor Practice Facility and outdoor practice fields.

McNair earned a psychology degree from USC in 1958. He founded Cogen Technologies, one of the largest privately held energy companies in the world. He sold Cogen before founding the National Football League's Houston Texans in 1999, and he maintains ownership of a private investment company. The team has won three divisional championships and will host Super Bowl LI at NRG Stadium in Houston a week from Sunday, the second time Houston has hosted NFL's biggest game.

