Jerry Myers walks back to the dugout. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

USC pitching coach Jerry Myers is facing a medical condition that is forcing him to take an indefinite leave of absence, the school announced Friday.

Myers will not return to his position as pitching coach with the Gamecocks although when he is healthy enough to return to work, Myers could be placed in another position with the Athletics Department.

“Jerry is one of the best pitching coaches in the country, but at this point his health must be his top priority,” said USC head baseball coach Mark Kingston.

“In a short time, Jerry has become a close friend, so we will focus on supporting him and his family through this process. Jerry's contributions over the course of sixteen years will leave a lasting legacy on Gamecock baseball.”

Meyers is a longtime pitching coach at USC with two stints covering 16 years. He served as an assistant from 1996-2004 and returned to Columbia in August of 2010 after six seasons as the head coach at Old Dominion.

