Michael Vick returns to Atlanta in Falcons regular-season finale

ATLANTA, Ga – One of the most popular and polarizing figures in Atlanta sports history is returning Sunday to the site of some of his greatest triumphs.

Former Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Vick will be in attendance at Sunday's regular season finale at the Georgia Dome.

Falcons spokesman Curtis Jackson says Vick will not be individually honored at the game, which marks the last regular-season game the Falcons will play in the dome before moving to the new Mercedes-Benz Stadium next year.

Still, some people are not happy about Vick's appearance on Sunday.

A petition was started last week, urging the team not to honor Vick who, for more than six years, was part of an illegal dog fighting operation in Virginia.

“Vick and his associates operated the aptly named Bad Newz Kennels, which housed and trained over 50 pit bull dogs, staged dog fights, killed dogs, and ran a high stakes gambling ring with purses up to $26,000,” the Change.org petition says

Vick was drafted by the Falcons with the league’s overall No. 1 pick in 2001. Vick’s greatest success as a quarterback came under head coach Dan Reeves, when the Falcons defeated the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs, becoming the first team to ever defeat the Packers in a Lambeau Field post-season game.

Reeves was fired the next season after Vick broke his leg in a meaningless pre-season game against the Baltimore Ravens. Jim Mora took Reeves place, but Mora’s West Coast-style offense was a poor fit for Vick’s talents, and Mora was fired in 2006.

In 2007, the Falcons hired Bobby Petrino as head coach, with the idea that the innovative offensive coach would be able to maximize Vick’s talents.

But before the season began, Vick pleaded guilty in a federal dog fighting investigation and was suspended from the NFL for violation of the league’s personal-conduct policy.

The Falcons’ disastrous 2007 season ended with a 4-12 record and Petrino quitting to take a job at the University of Arkansas before the season even ended.

Vick served 21 months in prison before his release. By then, the Falcons had moved on from the Petrino and Vick era, hiring Thomas Dimitroff and Mike Smith as general manager and head coach, respectively, who brought the franchise back to respectability.

Since he was released from prison, Vick played several seasons as a starter and a backup for the Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets and Pittsburgh Steelers. He has not played since 2015.

“By inviting Michael Vick to participate in a ceremony on Sunday, the Falcons are honoring a convicted dog fighter who profited from cruelty to animals for years,” the petition said.

The 10-5 Falcons, who have already won the NFC South, end the regular season on Sunday with a 4:25 pm game against the arch rival New Orleans Saints.

