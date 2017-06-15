Mickelson Withdraws From The U.S. Open

Phil Mickelson misses a putt on the third hole during the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Classic golf tournament at TPC Southwind. (Photo: Christopher Hanewinckel, Christopher Hanewinckel)

ERIN, Wis. – Phil Mickelson’s hopes to play in the U.S. Open came to an end Thursday morning when the weather forecast was showing nothing but sun.

Mickelson officially withdrew from the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills. Mickelson will attend his daughter Amanda’s high school graduation in Carlsbad, Calif. Amanda, the Pacific Ridge School president, will give the commencement speech. Ceremonies start at 10 a.m. Pacific time.

Mickelson’s first-round tee time was 2:20 p.m. CT. He was hoping Mother Nature would cooperate and deal up a four-hour weather delay that would have allowed him to fly to Wisconsin in time to play.

Mickelson has competed in 26 U.S. Opens and has finished runner-up a record six times (1999, 2002, 2004, 2006, 2009 and 2013).

The U.S. Open is the only major the five-time major winner has not won.

Mickelson will be replaced in the field by Roberto Diaz, the first alternate from the Summit, N.J., sectional qualifying site. Diaz, 30, shot 65-70 at Canoe Brook County Club’s North and South Courses on June 5. The USC-Aiken graduate is playing in his first U.S. Open.

Steve DiMeglio, USA Today Sports