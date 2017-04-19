Midlands Coaches Being Inducted Into Hall of Fame

Former Lower Richland basketball coach Debbie Stroman Wardlaw (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

When the SC Athletic Coaches Association holds its annual clinic in late July, some prominent coaches from the Midlands will be in Charleston for a special ceremomy held each year in conjunction with the clinic.

The SCACA Hall of Fame class will feature to longtime basketball coaches in the Midlands in Debbie (Stroman) Wardlaw and Bobby Young.

Wardlaw was in charge of the Lower Richland girls basketball program for 24 years. She won 423 games and seven state championships, including a four-peat from 2006-2009.

She stepped down from coaching following the 2015-2016 to become the school's full-time athletics director.

Young has a 35-year coaching tenure at Columbia where he has won five state championships.

Also being inducted is longtime wrestling coach B.D. Lapard who won state titles at Irmo and Dutch Fork, along with Fort Dorchester. He was the inaugural wresting coach at River Bluff High School.

Orangeburg-Wilkinson girls track coach Hercules Salley is also part of the newest class.

© 2017 WLTX-TV