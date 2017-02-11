Chris Rumph in action during the 2017 Outback Bowl (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

Calhoun County graduate Chris Rumph will begin his third season as Florida with the title of co-defensive coordinator.

The former USC linebacker who was on the 1994 team which won the program's first bowl game will continue to coach the Gator defensive line.

Rumph is a former head coach at Calhoun County before embarking on his college coaching career with stops at South Carolina State, Memphis, Clemson, Alabama and Texas.

While at Texas under former USC defensive coordinator Charlie Strong, Rumph was the Longhorns assistant head coach for defense before coming to Florida prior to the 2015 season.

