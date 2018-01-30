North Carolina Tar Heels guard Jalek Felton (5) looks to pass as Clemson Tigers forward Donte Grantham (32) and forward Mark Donnal (5) defend in the first half at Dean E. Smith Center. (Photo: Bob Donnan)

He was a Gatorade Player of the Year for Gray Collegiate Academy and he took his talents to Chapel Hill. But now, Jalek Felton's career at North Carolina may be over.

The University announced Felton has been suspended from the school and is therefore not currently eligible to participate in any University activities.

The school made that announcement in a news release which also stated that due to Federal privacy laws, that was the only information the school could release.

Felton had played in all 22 games for the Tar Heels this season, averaging 9.7 minutes of playing time per game. He was putting up 2.9 points and 1.6 assists per outing with a career-high of 15 points against Western Carolina in a December 6 game.

A native of Mullins, Jalek is the nephew of former North Carolina standout guard Raymond Felton who is currently a member of the Oklahoma City Thunder.

