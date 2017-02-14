Midlands Products Lead FMU Over Claflin

Former Irmo standout Detrek Browning (2) and Sumter's Brandon Parker (23) listen to Francis Marion head coach Gary Edwards during a timeout Monday night. The Patriots defeated Clafin 84-78 win in overtime. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Two Midlands products who have won state championships were on the court Monday night in Florence for the Francis Marion Patriots who faced Claflin in a Peach Belt/SIAC matchup.

Detrek Browning is a junior point guard from Irmo where he won a couple of state championships. Brandon Parker is a sophomore swingman from Sumter where he capped off his senior season with that program's first state championship in 30 years.

The two players had outstanding games Monday night in an 84-78 win in overtime over Claflin.

Browning scored 26 points, including five in overtime, and Parker added a career-high 23.

Browning scored 20 of his points after halftime. He ended the night shooting 6-of-9 from the floor, including a near-perfect 5-of-6 from behind the three-point arc, and was 9-of-10 at the foul line. Early in the contest, he passed former Patriot great Jerry Lattimore to move into sixth place on the FMU career scoring list with 1,556 points.

Parker notched his fourth 20-point game in the last 10 contests after never having reached that plateau before in his career. He was 11-of-12 at the free throw stripe.

