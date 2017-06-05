Former Gamecock has MLB's Longest 2017 Hitting Streak

Kansas City Royals second baseman Whit Merrifield connects for a one run double in the seventh inning against the Cleveland Indians at Kauffman Stadium on June 2, 2017. (Photo: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports)

(WLTX) -- One of the heroes of South Carolina's first College World Series Championship now holds Major League Baseball's longest-active hitting streak in the 2017 season.

Whit Merrifield's hitting streak is now at 19 games.

Merrifield currently plays for the Kansas City Royals. He played for the Gamecocks from 2008-10, and got the walk-off hit in the 11th inning against UCLA to lead South Carolina to the first of back-to-back College World Series titles in 2010.

Gamecocks' Whit Merrifield celebrates after hitting the game winning RBI in the 11th inning to defeat the UCLA Bruins and win 2010 NCAA College Baseball World Series at Rosenblatt Stadium on June 29, 2010 in Omaha, Nebraska. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

The former Gamecock did not make the Opening Day roster, but was called up to the Major League roster on April 18th. Merrifield has played in 39 games for the Royals in 2017, making 35 starts at second base. He also has played in left and right field this season. He is batting .307 with six home runs and 15 runs batted in. In two seasons, Merrifield has a career batting average of .290.

Another former Gamecock, Jackie Bradley Jr., had a hitting streak of 29 games in 2016. Merrifield and Bradley played together in the 2010 College World Series.





USC's Jackie Bradley Jr. is congratulated by teammate Whit Merrifield after scoring in game one of the 2010 College World Series against UCLA on June 28, 2010. (Photo: Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Merrifield is sixth on South Carolina's all-time hit list with 263.

Merrifield looks to extend his hitting streak against the Houston Astros on Monday night.

© 2017 WLTX-TV