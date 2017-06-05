Former Gamecock has MLB's Longest 2017 Hitting Streak

(WLTX) -- One of the heroes of South Carolina's first College World Series Championship now holds Major League Baseball's longest-active hitting streak in the 2017 season.
Whit Merrifield's hitting streak is now at 19 games.
Merrifield currently plays for the Kansas City Royals. He played for the Gamecocks from 2008-10, and got the walk-off hit in the 11th inning against UCLA to lead South Carolina to the first of back-to-back College World Series titles in 2010.
The former Gamecock did not make the Opening Day roster, but was called up to the Major League roster on April 18th. Merrifield has played in 39 games for the Royals in 2017, making 35 starts at second base. He also has played in left and right field this season. He is batting .307 with six home runs and 15 runs batted in. In two seasons, Merrifield has a career batting average of .290.
Another former Gamecock, Jackie Bradley Jr., had a hitting streak of 29 games in 2016. Merrifield and Bradley played together in the 2010 College World Series.
Merrifield is sixth on South Carolina's all-time hit list with 263.
Merrifield looks to extend his hitting streak against the Houston Astros on Monday night.
