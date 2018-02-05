Monday Night College Hoops Roundup

South Carolina State head basketball coach Murray Garvin talks to his team during a timeout in the Coppin State contest. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP) - Lamar Morgan hit four 3-pointers and finished with 16 points and Lucian Brownlee scored 15 points to help Coppin State beat South Carolina State 84-60 on Monday night.



Karonn Davis and Chad Andrews-Fulton had 10 points apiece for Coppin State (5-21, 5-6 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference). Andrews-Fulton also tied his career-high with nine rebounds and Davis had seven assists.



In other action, Claflin University defeated Clark Atlanta 85-80. Austin Lawton led the Panthers in scoring with 15. Also, Allen University won its eighth in a row by defeating Morris College 94-82. It's the Hornets' 20th win of the season.

