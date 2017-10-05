Lugoff-Elgin graduate Monte Lee throws to his team during batting practice at Doug Kingsmore Stadium. (Photo: Yanity, Trey)

CLEMSON – Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee led the Tigers to a second consecutive 40-win season last spring.

On Thursday he was rewarded for that performance, receiving a six-year contract extension that will pay him $2.85 million.

Lee will make $450,000 this year and $460,000 in 2018-2019 and 2019-2020. He’ll make $480,000 in 2020-2021 and $500,000 in 2021-2022 and 2022-2023.

The contract was approved Thursday by Clemson’s Board of Trustees’ Compensation Committee.

Several performances clauses are built into the contract, including an automatic one-year extension if Clemson reaches the College World Series.

“I’m extremely appreciative for the support of our administration, including (Athletic Director) Dan Radakovich, President (Jim) Clements and the Board of Trustees,” Lee said. “We’ve had two great years at Clemson and are excited to continue to build upon the achievements in future seasons.”

Clemson finished 42-21 last season and hosted an NCAA Regional for a second straight year – a first for the program since 2010-11. The Tigers went 3-2 in regional play, losing both games against Vanderbilt.

Clemson started the season 30-5 and reached a ranking of No. 3 nationally three months into the season. The Tigers also averaged 4,625 fans per game, which topped the Atlantic Coast Conference and ranked 11th nationally.

Off the field, Clemson finished in the top 10 in the country in the eligibility, graduation and retention metric and had seven players selected to the All-ACC Academic team.

Other incentives in Lee’s new contract call for a $15,000 bonus if Clemson sells more than 2,500 season tickets and an additional $15,000 if the Tigers finish in the Top 10 nationally in season ticket sales.

Lee also will receive $2,500 for each ACC Tournament win and $10,000 if the Tigers win the league tournament title. Lee will get $10,000 if Clemson hosts an NCAA Regional and $5,000 for each regional win, with a maximum of three.

Scott Keepfer, The Greenville News