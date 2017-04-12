Montgomery Solid In Major League Debut

New York Yankees starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery pitches against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Yankee Stadium. (Photo: Adam Hunger, Adam Hunger)

The House That Ruth Built is not the easiest place to make one's Major League debut, but that's what Jordan Montgomery did Wednesday afternoon.

The former Sumter and USC Gamecock pitcher has been one of the pleasant surprises in spring training for the Yankees and his first game in the Bigs saw him showcase why the coaches are so high on him.

Montgomery went 4.2 innings allows three runs and he struck out seven. While he didn't get a decision, he will have a day that he will never forget as he put on the uniform for the most successful Major League franchise in baseball history and did so at a place where more than a few Hall of Famers have played.

“You get in this locker room, you get in this stadium, you’re around all these guys," Montgomery said.

"it’s something I’ll never forget."

© 2017 WLTX-TV