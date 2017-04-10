Mother Emanuel Victim to be Inducted Into SC State Athletics Hall of Fame

Sharonda Singleton (Photo: CBS)

Orangeburg, SC (WLTX, AP) - South Carolina State University is inducting one of the victims of the Charleston Church Massacre into the the school's athletics hall of fame later this month.

The school made the announcement Monday that Sharonda Coleman-Singleton would be honored.

Coleman-Singleton, 45, was a mother of three who had run track as a student at South Carolina State University, helping lead her team to a conference championship. She later would become the girls track coach at Goose Creek High School.

She was also a speech pathologist at the school, and a part-time minister at Mother Emanuel AME, where the attack took place.

She'll be inducted into the hall on April 14 during a ceremony at 6 p.m. at the Smith-Hammond-Middleton Memorial Center.

The following recipients will also be inducted:

Sonya Wilson

David DeShawn Baker

James Evans

William "Will" Ford

Timothy Kemp

Albert Lester,

Leon Myers

Darryl Reeves

Eugene "Gene" Richards

Jeffery Washington

1995-96 men's basketball team

