Mr. Football Finalists Announced

Two Midlands players are up for the Mr. Football Award.

Spring Valley linebacker Channing Tindall, who is being pursued by the likes of USC, Georgia and Auburn, is one of five players up for the award. Tindall was named to the Shrine Bowl on Sunday and he is set to play in the U.S. Army All-American Game.

Amir Abrams, whose career rushing totals add up to 84 touchdowns and nearly 5,200 yards, is also a finalist. The Newberry senior was not invited to the Shrine Bowl, but should be a lock for the North-South All-Star Game.

The other three finalists are USC commit and Fort Dorchester quarterback Dakereon Joyner, Chapman quarterback Colton Bailey and Spartanburg linebacker Connor Shugart.

