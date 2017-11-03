Muschamp and Smart Using Similar Preparation

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp walks on the field during a timeout against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Bank of America Stadium. (Photo: Jeremy Brevard)

Will Muschamp and Kirby Smart are more than good friends. They are former assistants under Alabama head coach Nick Saban and they have seen first hand how he handled preparation for big games. Clearly both Muschamp and Smart have learned well.

"He'll manage the game just like like we will," Muschamp said.

Muschamp says the key to winning is to be consistent in your preparation from week to week and not treat one game with any more emphasis,

“Each week for us is all the same," Muschamp said.

"Every week is a season as far as how we approach things. Certainly, we have respect for all of our opponents. We have respect for Georgia. At the end of the day, it comes back to our preparation and how we prepare."

The coach did add that he noticed an extra pep in the step of players this week in practice, but as far as the coaches are concerned, they didn't act any differently or yell any more at practice this week because the opponent is Georgia.

Kickoff is set for Saturday at 3:30 pm and can be seen live on CBS with pre game coverage on News19 starting at 11:00 am.

