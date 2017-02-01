Muschamp Breaks Down His 2017 Recruiting Class

USC head football coach Will Muschamp poses with his four early enrollees who are part of his 2017 recruiting class at Carolina. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Coaches don't like drama on National Signing Day - unless it goes in their favor.

But as USC head coach Will Muschamp answered questions on his second recruiting class at Carolina, he says more times than not, he usually has an idea of which way a prospect will head.

"Very seldom have we gone into a signing day not knowing what a young man was going to do," he said.

"Now you never know until you get that picture of the NLI and the financial aid agreement and the conference agreement, but those are things to me that you kind of have an idea going in. This was a pretty uneventfulsigning day, which for us, we needed that. We felt very comfortable going in to signing day."

Part of that comfort was the fact that unlike the 2016 cycle, Muschamp and his coaches had more than two months to put a class together on the run.

"The relationships part of it, I think there are a lot less uncertainties with the 24 guys we signed today,' Muschamp said.

"We know a lot about these guys. Quite frankly in a transition year there’s some uncertainties about background. There are uncertainties about commitment level to football and those sorts of

things. Those are all things we feel much more comfortable about."

Having been on board for a full season has allowed the coaching staff time to cultivate relationships and also evaluate prospects by bringing them into summer camps.

"I think of the 24 guys we signed, 22 of them were in our camps this summer," Muschamp said.

"And that’s huge to be able to coach them exactly the way we’re going to coach them when they get here in

the fall – so they understand what’s going to be expected of them, they understand how they’re going to be coached on the field as well."

