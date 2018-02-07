Muschamp Gets Size For The Trenches

Gamecocks' Head Coach Will Muschamp celebrates after surviving a last second drive by Tennessee on October 14, 2017. (Photo: WLTX)

Will Muschamp wanted increased size on both lines of scrimmage and his 2018 recruiting class delivered.

National Signing Day for USC was capped off by the decision by Concord's Rick Sandidge to sign with the Gamecocks. Sandidge is ranked as the number two defensive tackle in the country, the 45th-ranked prospect overall and he did have offers from the likes of Alabama, Florida, and Michigan.

Dylan Wonnum from Tucker, Georgia signed wit the Gamecocks after committing on Saturday. The brother of defensive lineman D.J. Wonnum will play on the offensive line. He is one of 10 linemen who signed for this class, five on each side of the ball.

“That was a huge emphasis on me going into this process was on both lines of scrimmage, to improve our quality of depth, to get bigger, to get longer, to get more athletic,” Will Muschamp said. “We hit the exclamation point today with Dylan and Ricky, so we’re really excited about those guys.”

