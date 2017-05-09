Muschamp Takes A Trip Around Darlington Raceway

USC head football coach Will Muschamp took a few laps around the Darlington Raceway as a passenger in the pace car. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

USC head football coach Will Muschamp was in the Pee Dee Tuesday evening where he took a few hot laps around Darlington Raceway before settling in at Coker College to sign autographs and pose for pictures.

Muschamp rode in the pace car at Darlington Raceway. Track president Kerry Tharp is a former associate athletics director for media relations at USC and invited Muschamp to the track.

After that eventful test session, Muschamp made his way to Coker College as part of his Spurs Up Tour.

© 2017 WLTX-TV