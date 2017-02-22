Muschamp Wants More Toughness From His Team

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Will Muschamp celebrates a fumble recovery against the Massachusetts Minutemen in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. (Photo: Jeff Blake, Jeff Blake)

The second spring practice of the Will Muschamp era kicks off Saturday morning and the same qualities Muschamp sought in year one are still a work in progress.



Muschamp went 6-7 in his first season at USC, doubling the win total from 2015. But there were times in 2016 when players didn't display the qualities that Muschamp has been emphasizing since he arrived. At Wednesday's spring practice media day, Muschamp did not mince words when discussing some of the shortcomings of last season.

"We struggled to run the ball offensively and we struggled to stop the run defensively," Muschamp said.

"A lot of that goes back to toughness. It goes back to the core values of our program, and we want to be a physically tough football team. We weren’t. We were a soft organization and it was disappointing. Physical is a state of mind, and we have to continue to buy into that and understand that it’s not about both lines of scrimmage. That’s where it starts, but it’s about all 11 on the field."

The day also featured USC quarterback Jake Bentley's first time going through media interviews at USC. Freshmen players are off-limits to the media but with Bentley's freshman season in the books, he is now in the rotation along with the other freshman who played a big role in USC returning to the post-season.

