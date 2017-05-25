NASCAR crew chief Trent Owens is in his first year working with the 37 team. (Photo: Anderson, Reggie)

Trent Owens hoped for a second act as a crew chief.

In the fall of 2016, Owens was relieved of his duties as crew chief of the #43 Ford for Richard Petty Motorsports and reassigned within the organization before leaving later that year.

His uncle is team owner Richard Petty and Owens did have some good moments at RPM where he had been since 2014. Owens had served as the crew chief for Aric Almirola and helped that 43 team earn a win at Daytona International Speedway in the Coke Zero 400, as well as five top-five and 14 top-10 finishes during his two and a half year stint with Almirola.

Owens believed he would eventually get another shot and it came in late December. When JTG-Daugherty Racing announced it was expanding to two teams, they needed an experienced crew chief and two days before his 42nd birthday, Owens began work with his new team.

The Darlington native is on the pit box for the #37 team with driver Chris Buescher. Owens says he was grateful for the second chance at one of the premier jobs in NASCAR.

"Anytime you get put on the sidelines, you start to worry if you will get another opportunity," Owens said.

"This is about the best opportunity I could have hoped for, to stay in the Cup series, working alongside A.j. (Allmendinger) as a teammate and getting paired up with Chris as well. For as bad as things seemed in October, come January it was a good Christmas gift."

Owens has been at this crew chief for a while. Before getting the chance to work at Richard Petty Motorsports, he was in the Xfinity Series with Kyle Larson where he helped him win the 2013 Rookie of the Year title. So as he starts his fourth season in NaSCAR's top series, Owens says the 37 team should benefit from his experiences.

"Definitely think I've matured some," he said.

'Back in '14, my first season in Cup, I took a lot of chance with the car setup that I probably shouldn't have taken. Hopefully, I'll take some things from the past, both good and bad, and hopefully continue my relationship with Chris and JTG and get this thing to the front. I definitely think I'm in a better spot this year than I was last year."

© 2017 WLTX-TV