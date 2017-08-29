National Champions At The Park

With baseball as the backdrop, the USC women's basketball team was at Spirit Communications Park Tuesday night where the reigning national champions were recognized.

Mikiah Herbert Harrigan and Tyasha Harris started the night by throwing out the ceremonial first pitches. From there, it was an autograph session during the Fireflies game.

Head coach Dawn Staley says events like this are part of the continuing celebration of the national championship. However, at some point, especially when preseason practice begins, the page will be turned to the new season.

