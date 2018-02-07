National Signing Day Local Live Blog

Columbia, SC (WLTX) - It's National Signing Day! High school football prospects have the opportunity to sign with the school of their choice today, and recruits have already begun signing with schools in South Carolina. Check here for updates on the newest players on your favorite South Carolina college team.

The Gamecocks are targeting a few top players for National Signing Day:

3* defensive end John Mincey - 10:00 a.m.

4* defensive tackle Rick Sandidge - 2:30 p.m.

4* offensive tackle Dylan Wonnum

Clemson has its eye on six recruits today; here's their commitment announcement schedule:

5* cornerback Patrick Surtain Jr: 10:00 a.m.

3* safety Trevon Flowers: 10:00 a.m.

4* linebacker Dax Hollifield: 11:00 a.m.

4* wide receiver Justyn Ross: 12:15 p.m.

4* offensive tackle Richard Gouraige: 2:45 p.m.

4:00 p.m.

Gamecocks Football coach Will Muschamp will hold the signing day press conference to wrap up the 2018 class. It can be watched on USC's YouTube channel.

2:30 p.m.

North Carolina's Concord High School four-star defensive tackle Rick Sandidge will announce his choice between the Gamecocks and Georgia Bulldogs. His announcement will be streamed on the GoGamecocks Facebook page. He could be leaning towards South Carolina.

11:10 a.m.

Four-star linebacker Dax Hollifield will not be committing to Clemson this year, but with Virginia Tech instead. Earlier this week, Hollifield's father shook things up when he paralleled Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables to Virginia Tech's Bud Foster.

When Hollifield made his announcement in front of the full auditorium, the song "Sandman" began playing over the speaker system.

"The reason why I committed to VT was because it felt like home," he said. "I love the coaching staff, I love Coach Foster."

Four-star ILB Dax Hollifield (No. 267 in ESPN 300; Shelby, N.C.) signs with Virginia Tech. @VT_Football — Tom Luginbill (@TomLuginbill) February 7, 2018

10:20 a.m.

Florida native Patrick Surtain Jr. has chosen Alabama over Clemson. He would've been a welcomed addition to Clemson's secondary as the top quarterback in the nation. The decision was made on ESPNU.

"This has been a tough process. First of all, I'd like to thank God for all the blessings he gave me throughout this tough process. I'd like to thank my family, friends, and supports for guiding me to the right decision," he said. "Why Alabama? Because of the coaches over there. They win championships and over here (at American Heritage High School), we're used to winning so I want to be a part of that winning culture."

10:02 a.m.

The Gamecocks miss out on 3-star defensive end John Mincey. Mincey has announced he will sign with the Tennessee Volunteers.

BREAKING: As expected, 3 star DE from Georgia John Mincey chooses the Vols over South Carolina. — RTI Recruiting (@RTIRecruiting) February 7, 2018

9:20 a.m.

The Swinney and D.W. Daniel High School pipeline extended when Dabo Swinney's middle son Drew signed to Clemson as a preferred walk-on. Drew joins his brother Will on the Tigers' roster after catching 16 passes for 213 yards and three touchdowns as a senior at Daniel.

8:45 a.m.

National Signing Day got off to a bang for Clemson, as four-star Lees Summit West (MO) cornerback Mario Goodrich announced he'll be playing his college football in Death Valley.

Goodrich was at one point committed to Nebraska and chose the Tigers over the Cornhuskers and LSU. He explained to a local TV station what influenced his decision to head east for college.

“The coaching staff. I felt like I was at home when I went,” Goodrich said. “The visit was terrific. The coaches, the players, everyone’s always happy.”

Goodrich's commitment pushes the Tiger up to No. 6 in the 247Sports.com team rankings.

7:58 a.m.

Right tackle Dylan Wonnum was added to the South Carolina class today. He's from Tucker High School in Georgia. He's 6'5, 300 pounds and his brother, D.J. led the Gamecocks in sacks as a sophomore las season.

