Kevin Durant denies staring down Rihanna in Warriors' Game 1 win

Jun 1, 2017; Oakland, CA, USA; Recording artist Rihanna in attendance in the first half of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers at Oracle Arena. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

Kevin Durant put on a show in Golden State's 113-91 Game 1 rout of the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night, but his most memorable moment may not have been one of his six first-half dunks or any of his game-high 14 buckets.

The moment that we — er, the Twitterverse — will remember most came in the fourth quarter, when Durant hit a three-pointer with just over four minutes left to give the Warriors a 105-84 lead and appeared to stare down Grammy award-winning artist Rihanna, who was sitting courtside.

Kevin Durant literally shot his shot for Rihanna pic.twitter.com/EX1PUaGXJM — justin lew block (@JBlock49) June 2, 2017

Durant, who was sharing a podium with Stephen Curry after the game, was asked about the interaction, and his reaction was priceless.

Reporter: "...you looked towards the crowd towards Rihanna. Was that on purpose?"



KD: "I dont even remember that."#NBAFinals pic.twitter.com/P4AIN2zyun — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) June 2, 2017



"I don't even remember that," Durant said while looking at Curry, who was laughing and telling him to not "fall into that trap."

"I'm cool," Durant said. "Have fun with that."

