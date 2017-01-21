Close Allen University Sweeps St. Andrews it was a successful Saturday for both the Allen University men and women who were victorious over St. Andrews from Laurinburg, North Carolina. wltx 11:46 PM. EST January 21, 2017 TRENDING VIDEOS Fatal Shooting in Columbia Sumter School District Cuts Impact Classroom Travis Greene To Perform at Inaugural Ball Women's March in Columbia Saturday Deputies: Man Had Substantial Amount of Porn Former Soccer Assistant Coach Pleas Guilty Saturday Forecast with Daniel Bonds More Stories More Severe Weather Possible Today Jan 21, 2017, 9:16 p.m. Red Cross Helping Families in SC After Saturday's Storms Jan 21, 2017, 11:58 p.m. Sumter Teachers Rally for Better Funding Jan 21, 2017, 11:45 p.m.