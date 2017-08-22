2 Clemson Linemen Named AP All-Americans

Clemson defensive lineman Christian Wilkins (42) defensive lineman Clelin Ferrell (99) celebrate after sacking Florida State Seminoles quarterback Deondre Francois (12) at Doak Campbell Stadium in the first quarter of play. (Photo: Glenn Beil, Glenn Beil)

CLEMSON, SC - Defensive linemen Christian Wilkins and Dexter Lawrence will be strong voices for Clemson. They were both named preseason Associated Press All-Americans on Tuesday.

Lawrence was a freshman AP All-American and ACC Freshman Defensive Player Of The Year last season.

Wilkins earned a slew of awards in the off-season and is already on 9 different watch lists for national awards this season.

The strength of the Tigers front seven will be in the trenches and this latest award proves that Dabo Swinney will be looking to Wilkins and Lawrence to lead their defense.

Clemson opens the year against Kent State on September 2nd.

For the full release on Lawrence and Wilkins receiving AP All-American honors go here-http://www.clemsontigers.com/ViewArticle.dbml?DB_OEM_ID=28500&ATCLID=211662651

© 2017 WLTX-TV