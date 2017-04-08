5-Star DE Choose Clemson Over USC

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

COLUMBIA,SC - 5-star defensive end Xavier Thomas, the former Wilson Tiger, has chosen to be a Tiger. Thomas announced that he has committed to Clemson University. His final schools were South Carolina and Clemson and he was going to announce his choice in December but the Florence native was at Clemson Spring game today and made it official.



Biggest decision of my lifetime, my recruitment is OVER. I'm 100% ALL IN ‼️🐅🐾 This is only the beginning #WE2DEEP18 @ETitusThomas pic.twitter.com/RQJ7tr32BY — Xavier Thomas 1️⃣9️⃣ (@atxlete) April 8, 2017

Thomas is currently enrolled at IMG Academy in Florida.

