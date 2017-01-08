Clemson Tigers quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) calls a play against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the first half of the ACC Championship college football game at Camping World Stadium. (Photo: Kim Klement, Kim Klement)

TAMPA, FL - Tonight’s College Football Playoff national championship game is a rematch from last year’s national final between the Clemson Tigers and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama won it 45-40 but the big takeaway from that thrilling game was the performance of Deshaun Watson against an elite Alabama defense.

Watson set a national championship record with 478 yards of total offense with four touchdowns. Watson rode the momentum from that game into this year where he was Heisman finalist.

Alabama defensive back Minkah Fitzpatrick was a freshman in that game recalls the feeling after winning the title despite having an opponent put 40 points on the defense.

"Last year we wasn't very thrilled after we won the game because he put up a whole lot of numbers and he did stuff we're not used to having done to us. We weren't really happy after the game. We were really disappointed in ourselves as a defense."

Fitzpatrick thinks Alabama has the answer this year

"This year we've been working and watching him and doing what we're supposed to do so he doesn't do that again."

Returning Alabama defensive players remember those numbers but Watson just remembers the loss. The Heisman runner-up would like to have a repeat performance with those aforementioned gaudy numbers but he's in honed in on the task at hand.

"It's Alabama and I'm focused on what Alabama is doing. I don't try to compare them to anyone else. We know that they're a good team and a good defense so we just go out there and do what we do," Watson said. "We feel like we're a good team too so it's two great teams going head to head."

This the Clemson offense is considerably better than last year. The Tigers can attack Alabama in a variety of ways. Mike Williams is back at wide receiver and helps stretch the field for Deon Cain, Artavis Scott and Hunter Renfrow who have and can make plays underneath. They also have big play capability as well.

Wayne Gallman leads a versatile backfield that can feature his power running game or they can get Ray-Ray McCloud and CJ Fuller out in space and include them in the passing game.

And don't forget about the big tight end Jordan Leggett who has proven to show up in big games for the Tigers all year.

If Watson can take care of the ball and not turn it over to an Alabama defense that leads the country with 11 touchdowns then we may see Clemson redeem themselves against the national powerhouse that Nick Saban has built.

The result of that game in January 2016 gave both teams the motivation to meet again tonight.

Kickoff is 8:17 pm ET in Raymond James Stadium.

