Alabama Fan Punches His TV After Clemson Wins

(Photo: Busted Coverage)

(WLTX) - An Alabama fan who apparently was upset about Clemson winning the national title took out his TV to get out his frustration.

In a video posted to the Twitter page @BustedCoverage, the fan can be seen punching the screen after yelling a few cuss words at the TV. The screen's image then becomes garbled, clearly showing its damaged, likely beyond repair.

A woman in the room (his wife, girlfriend?) says "well now you broke the TV, and no one can watch it. "After staring at it for a few a minute or sow, he begins laughing too.