Blossomgame Overcomes Injuries To Pursue NBA Career

CHARLOTTE, NC - Former Clemson forward Jaron Blossomgame participated in his 10th NBA workout this summer in Charlotte on Tuesday morning.

The Hornets took notice of Blossomgame who earned third team All-ACC honors in his final season at Clemson. What Hornets may have noticed is that the Alpharetta, Ga native has persevered through a series of injuries just to be able to make it to to the level where he can be considered for the NBA draft.

"I've been a lot through my leg injury. I had a compound fracture about five years ago in my senior of high school and couldn't play my freshman year in college. I got healthy a little bit and found out that I needed another surgery because it didn't heal properly. I actually broke it again at the end of my freshman year," Blossomgame said after the workout.

The forward can do damage in and outside of the paint. That's something that was missing while Blossomgame was sidelined. But he led Clemson in scoring (17.7 ppg) in his senior year and is now slated to be a second round draft pick. This summer and draft process has been very meaningful for Blossomgame.

"I've been through a lot with my injury and a lot people told me I wouldn't be here today but I got a good circle, got a good family and my coaches stayed on me and continued to believe in me throughout all the injuries I've had. But I'm just thankful to be here where I am today. I wouldn't be here without my coaches and my family."

The draft is coming up soon and Blossomgame his hoping his perseverance will be rewarded.

"To hear my name called in 9 days will be very very special."

The NBA draft is Thursday, June 22nd in Brooklyn, NY at 7 pm on ESPN.

