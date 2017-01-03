Brad Brownell On Overtime Loss To No14 UNC

The Clemson Tigers had their 9 game win streak snapped in an overtime thriller against the North Carolina Tar Heels in Littlejohn Coliseum. Head coach Brad Brownell talks about the game and what the Tigers need to do going forward into ACC play.

wltx 11:19 PM. EST January 03, 2017

TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories