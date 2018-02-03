The Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2018 including Robert Brazile, Brian Dawkins, and Bobby Beathard during media availabilities during the NFL Honors show at Cyrus Northrop Memorial Auditorium at the University of Minnesota.Kirby Lee-USATSports (Photo: Kirby Lee, Kirby Lee)

MINNEAPOLIS, MINN - The 2018 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class may be one of the best ever and former Clemson Tiger Brian Dawkins is among the head liners.

The former Philadelphia Eagle and Denver Bronco safety played at Clemson from 1992-1995 and eventually became a 9-time pro bowler and six-time All-Pro selection.

Brian Dawkins spent 16 seasons in the NFL. The former Clemson safety headlined the 2014 class of the South Carolina Athletic Hall of Fame (Photo: WLTX)

Dawkins is only player in NFL history to record 25 interceptions, 25 sacks and 25 forced fumbles. He is also in the South Carolina Hall Of Fame.

Joining Dawkins in the class are linebackers Ray Lewis and Brian Urlacher and two receivers who finally get into the Hall Of Fame-Randy Moss and Terrell Owens.

Dawkins is appreciative of this moment because he was a finalist last year and didn't make the class.

"I learned about myself last year going through that experience. I learned some things that I needed to know about myself so I can appreciate today a lot more and I do. So I'm thankful," Dawkins said during the 2018 Pro Football Hall Of Fame Class press conference.

"I didn't like it last year but I'm thankful for last year because it taught me about the things I needed to let go in order for this day to be special."

The Pro Football Hall Of Fame enshrinement will be Aug.4 in Canton, Ohio.

