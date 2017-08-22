Bryant Gratefull To Be Clemson's Starting QB

Clemson Tigers quarterback Kelly Bryant (2) looks to pass the ball during the first half of the spring game at Memorial Stadium. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

CLEMSON, SC - The Clemson Tigers had another open practice Tuesday afternoon. It's also their first practice since Dabo Swinney named junior quarterback Kelly Bryant his starting quarterback.

The big question going into and during fall camp was who will take over for Deshaun Watson? We'll see if Bryant is the answer but for now he's grateful for the opportunity.

"All smiles. It's something that I always do is just smile and just hearing that is a blessing. It feels like it's been a long time coming and I feel like all my work is finally showing."

Redshirt freshman Zerrick Cooper is listed as the backup. Bryant had to beat out some stiff competition from Cooper, freshman Hunter Johnson, sophomore Tucker Israel and freshman Chase Brice. Brice will redshirt for Clemson after Bryant was named the starter.

Bryant also has the support from player he'll likely be targeting a lot this season-returning wide receiver Deion Cain.

"He earned it all throughout this camp and everybody has a lot of confidence in him. He's been looking good out here every day. Really just picking on staying consistent with him and keep on working hard so proud of him."

Cain also added, "he comes into practice every day confident. He tries to be smart with the ball. I'm proud of his production and we'll just keep on going from here."

The junior out of Wren High School was aware of the process and battle with his fellow quarterbacks to become the signal caller for the season opener of Clemson's first season as defending national champions. "I got to bring it every single day. Because those guys pushed me to be better and that's what I want. I don't want anything to be given to me and I know those guys are going to come in and do what's asked of them on the field and off the field so it's going to help motivate me as well," Bryant said.

Clemson kicks-off the season at home against Kent State on Saturday September 2nd.

