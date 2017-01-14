Championship Parade Draws 30,000 to Downtown Clemson

lemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney greets fans during the College Football Playoff National Championship celebration parade. (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, USA TODAY Sports)

A large and enthusiastic crowd turned out Saturday for the parade celebrating Clemson University's football national championship.

Clemson Police Chief Jimmy Dixon estimated there were 30,000 people in downtown Clemson when the parade started shortly after 9 a.m. Another 20,000-plus people flooded into Memorial Stadium shortly after gates opened at 7 a.m. A series of events, including the presentation of the championship trophy, took place inside the stadium.

Saturday's festivities were the culmination of a celebration that began early Tuesday morning when Clemson's football team claimed its second national championship by beating the University of Alabama 35-31 in Tampa, Florida.

Head coach Dabo Swinney, quarterback Deshaun Watson and linebacker Ben Boulware received the loudest cheers during the parade, which began on College Avenue and ended at the stadium. The parade also featured the rest of the coaches, players and support staff from this year's team. They were preceded by scores of former Clemson players, including members of the 1981 championship team. Others in the procession included Clemson University President Jim Clements, members of the university's board of trustees, the Tiger Band, Rally Cats and cheerleaders.

Easley resident Ian Mullins said the parade was "awesome."

"It is a great turnout," Mullins said.

Mullins praised Swinney for the success of the Tigers on the football field and also for focusing on "family values."

"This is what a great coach will do for a community," he said.

High school seniors Aaron White and Jarrett Day were among the first fans to arrive in downtown Clemson before dawn. They left Blacksburg at 4:30 a.m. to come to the parade.

"We're pretty excited," White said.

Aiken resident Ricky Regan was among many of the people at the parade who remember Clemson's first football national championship in 1981. Regan, his wife and a friend stayed at a hotel in Anderson on Friday night before coming to Clemson early Saturday.

Regan was 16 years old when Clemson beat Nebraska in the Orange Bowl to claim the national title. He said he used to work with two brothers of Clemson great William "Refrigerator" Perry.

"I just wanted to experience it this time," he said.

Easley resident Shannon Cassell came to the parade with his son, Owen.

"Not much of this happens in Pickens County," Shannon Cassell said. "It's a big deal. I was around in '81, so I know it's been a long time."

As she waited for the parade to start Saturday, Gay Eitenmiller recalled writing a letter to Santa in 1981 asking for Clemson to win the Orange Bowl for her dad. Danny Ford, the coach of the 1981 championship team, signed the letter, that is now a framed memento.

Clemson residents Jason and Dana Armstrong brought their 5-year-old son, Reed, and 3-year-old daughter, Collins, to the parade.

"We wouldn't be anyplace else this morning," Dana Armstrong said.

The couple attended Monday's see-saw championship game that Clemson won on Watson's touchdown pass with one second to go.

"It feels like a dream," Jason Armstrong said.

Anderson Independent Mail