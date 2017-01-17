Clemon's Marion Hobby Tabbed For NFL Job

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

Not only will the Clemson Tigers be recruiting athletes to help repeat as national champions they are also recruiting coaches.

Reports came out on Tuesday that co-defensive coordinator and defensive ends coach Marion Hobby is close to signing with the Jacksonville Jaguars as their defensive line coach.

If that happens the national champion Tigers would need to replace Hobby and former Clemson defensive line coach Dan Brooks who retired.

Hobby is former New Orleans Saints assistant. He's also has stints at Ole Miss, Duke and Tennessee Martin.

During his six year tenure at Clemson he's coached Vic Beasely, Shaq Lawson and was key in Clemson's 3 ACC titles and national championship.

