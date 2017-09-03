Clemon's Season Opening Performance Is Rare

Head coach Dabo Swinney of the Clemson Tigers watches on during their game against the South Carolina Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium on November 28, 2015 in Columbia, South Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images) (Photo: Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

CLEMSON, SC - The Tigers are 1-0 following their 56-3 win over Kent State on Saturday. The defending national champions were dominant in this one.

Clemson produced almost 700 yards of total offense while holding the Golden Flashes to 120. The head coach Dabo Swinney was pleased with his Tigers because this kind of performance, for their first game, was something he hadn't seen in a long time.

"You talk about just attacking from the opening snap and I think that's what you saw. I wanted to look like we practiced for a month and to have good clean execution. I've been around football a longtime and a lot of opening games and that's about as clean as I can remember. I hope that's a good sign for us," Swinney said.

The way the Tigers played over Kent State was a stark contrast from last year's opener even with all the talent they had coming in.

"I didn't think we started well last year. I did not think we played a clean opener last year in some of the little things. Obviously we played an opponent at their place in Auburn but you know some of the little things we did (Saturday) was good to see."

Now Clemson sets their sights on the Auburn Tigers for week two. But this time Clemson will be at home. Kickoff is set for 7pm this Saturday night in Memorial Stadium.

