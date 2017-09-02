Clemson Band Trolls Ohio State with '31-0' Sign

(Photo: Manie Robinson, The Greenville News)

Clemson, SC (WLTX) - Clemson and Ohio State have played each other only three times in their history, so there's not much of a long-standing rivalry.

That said, the Tigers aren't letting the Buckeyes forget their last matchup.

During halftime of Clemson's 56-3 romp over Kent State, the Tiger band began making formations, at one point spelling out "31-0." That just happens to be the final score of the team's game against Ohio State in the National Semifinal in the College Football playoff.

Going into that game, a lot of prognosticators gave Ohio State the edge. Seems the Tigers don't want to let anyone lose sight of how that all turned out, and who walked away with the crown.

The band's efforts did get some laughs from the crowd.

The band also spelled out "Champs" and "Dabo" too.

