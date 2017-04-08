Clemson Baseball Defeats Virginia Tech

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

CLEMSON, SC - In the upstate Monte Lee and the Clemson Tigers hosted the Virginia Tech Hokies on Saturday.

The Tigers were down 2-0 to the Hokies but Reed Rohlman starts a 3-0 run with a solo shot in the bottom of the fourth inning for his third homer of the year.

Later Jordan Greene brings home Chris Williams with a base knock. Clemson had 11 hits in this game.

The Tigers win 6-3 over Virginia Tech. They improve 27-5 and 12-2 in the ACC.

© 2017 WLTX-TV