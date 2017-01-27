Clemson Baseball Not Worrying About Opponents In 2017

(Photo: Cook, Joseph)

CLEMSON, SC - In the upstate the Clemson Tigers got on the diamond Friday for their first official practice of the year.

The defending ACC Champions return six position players who started a year ago and a group of pitcher who made a majority of the starts last season. Because of that experience coming back head coach Monte Lee isn't too concerned about opponents this season.

"The opponent is the baseball. That's the opponent," Lee said. "We don't care who the other opponent is in the other dugout. It doesn't matter what color their uniform is. The only thing we're going to do is we're going to look at our opponent's strengths and weaknesses and we're going to try to find a way to combat that and win that ball game."

2016 ACC player of the year Seth Beer, a sophomore power hitter, will lead the Tigers. He's willing to sacrifice to help his team as well.

"You know obviously it's in the back of the mind that I might have to take walks and I might be intentionally walked but in my opinion I see it as a good thing," Beer said. "That's another person that get on base and help our team win and if that's what it takes to help our team win I'll do it 100 times."

Clemson opens the year at home with a three game series against Wright State on Feb 17.

